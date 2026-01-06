US Vaccine Schedule Overhaul Sparks Controversy

The United States government took the unprecedented step of revising its federal vaccine schedule Monday, reducing the number of recommended vaccines for children. This decision has sparked concerns among medical professionals, who warn it may lead to a decline in essential vaccination rates and increased disease risk.

Under the new guidelines, families have more freedom to choose certain vaccines, such as flu shots, yet clear guidance is noticeably absent. Officials assured that the overhaul would not result in any families losing access to vaccines or insurance coverage.

This change follows President Donald Trump's directive in December, asking the Department of Health and Human Services to compare the US vaccine recommendations with those of peer nations and adjust accordingly. The decision has been met with criticism from health experts.