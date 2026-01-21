Europe at the Crossroads: Navigating New Economic Challenges

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has called for a comprehensive evaluation of the European economy to adapt to emerging global challenges. Speaking to French radio RTL, she highlighted that while U.S. tariffs would only slightly inflate, their unpredictable nature poses a significant threat.

Lagarde emphasized the necessity for European countries to collaborate and eliminate non-tariff trade barriers, which would bolster their economic resilience. She noted that the inflation rate remains under control at 1.9%, thus minimizing the impact of tariffs.

In light of President Trump's threats to escalate tariffs unless the U.S. can purchase Greenland, Lagarde criticized his transactional tactics, urging Europe to respond with unity, resolve, and strategic tools to counteract these moves.

(With inputs from agencies.)