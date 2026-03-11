The Russian government is weighing a potential 10% cut in all 'non-sensitive' budget areas, according to sources. This decision depends largely on the sustainability of the current oil price increase due to the ongoing Iran conflict. As Russia enrolls in its fifth year of involvement in Ukraine, its economy observes declining revenues from energy and a slowdown affecting tax income from other sectors.

The Finance Ministry is urging governmental bodies to reassess their spending, prioritizing budget reserve additions to shield against depletion. These proposed cuts will strategically avoid critical military and social spending, focusing instead on non-essential projects like construction and road repairs.

The economic climate, further agitated by Western sanctions, complicates Russia's fiscal outlook with halved energy revenues and a broader revenue drop in early 2026. Despite short-term oil price spikes, long-term fiscal strategies require spending adjustments as leaders await further oil price changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)