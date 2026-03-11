Punjab's Alarm: LPG Crisis Sparks Political Firestorm
The Punjab government has moved a resolution in the state assembly accusing the Union government of a foreign policy failure leading to soaring LPG prices. The crisis has affected restaurants and eateries, with possible closures looming if the situation isn't resolved. Ministers blame inconsistencies in national policy for the shortage.
The Punjab government on Wednesday introduced a resolution in the state assembly, condemning the Union government for an alleged foreign policy failure, which they claim has led to a surge in LPG prices.
Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak spearheaded the charge, highlighting growing concerns that the LPG shortage may severely impact restaurants, eateries, and small traders. Widespread panic is reportedly setting in as commercial gas cylinders become scarce, threatening to bring parts of the service industry to a halt.
The National Restaurant Association has issued an ultimatum for normalizing supplies within 72 hours to avoid mass shutdowns. The crisis, described as a result of a weak and inconsistent foreign policy, could deepen into a nationwide economic and energy crisis, with potential ramifications for agriculture, tourism, and even national security.
