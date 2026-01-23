Left Menu

America's WHO Departure: The Ripple Effect

The United States officially exited the World Health Organization, criticizing its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. This move could impact global health efforts and financial stability for the WHO. The decision not only breaches U.S. law but triggers a broader discussion on international health collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 03:32 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 03:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States formally exited the World Health Organization on Thursday, fulfilling a promise made by President Donald Trump due to dissatisfaction with the agency's management of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision is expected to have substantial repercussions for global public health cooperation and funding, significantly affecting the WHO's operations.

U.S. officials emphasized a shift towards bilateral health partnerships, bypassing international organizations for disease surveillance and public health priorities. This controversial move raises concerns about collaboration efficacy, with critics warning it could undermine existing global health systems.

Financial obligations remain a contentious issue, as the U.S. was expected to settle outstanding fees before withdrawal. Despite disputes, the U.S. has ended its financial contributions, a step that underscores the tense relationship with the WHO and foreshadows challenges in future international health collaborations.

