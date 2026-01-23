America's WHO Departure: The Ripple Effect

The United States formally exited the World Health Organization on Thursday, fulfilling a promise made by President Donald Trump due to dissatisfaction with the agency's management of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision is expected to have substantial repercussions for global public health cooperation and funding, significantly affecting the WHO's operations.

U.S. officials emphasized a shift towards bilateral health partnerships, bypassing international organizations for disease surveillance and public health priorities. This controversial move raises concerns about collaboration efficacy, with critics warning it could undermine existing global health systems.

Financial obligations remain a contentious issue, as the U.S. was expected to settle outstanding fees before withdrawal. Despite disputes, the U.S. has ended its financial contributions, a step that underscores the tense relationship with the WHO and foreshadows challenges in future international health collaborations.