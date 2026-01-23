Left Menu

Sun Pharma Gains Green Light for Semaglutide Injection in India

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has received DCGI approval for a generic version of semaglutide injection, branded as Noveltreat, for chronic weight management in adults. The company plans its release after the patent expiration, marking a significant contribution to the management of obesity and diabetes in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 10:11 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 10:11 IST
Sun Pharma Gains Green Light for Semaglutide Injection in India
  • Country:
  • India

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has been granted approval by the national drug regulator to market a generic version of the semaglutide injection for chronic weight management.

The approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) allows Sun Pharma to manufacture and market the glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist, which is designed for chronic weight management in adults when combined with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

Named Noveltreat, this product, launching post-patent expiry, underscores Sun Pharma's commitment to combating growing obesity and diabetes challenges in India with evidence-based, globally-standardized therapies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Debate: The Unique Legal Shield of the Federal Reserve

Supreme Debate: The Unique Legal Shield of the Federal Reserve

 United States
2
Standoff Over Child Care Funding: Five States Challenge Federal Freeze

Standoff Over Child Care Funding: Five States Challenge Federal Freeze

 Global
3
Transforming Healthcare Finance: CitiusTech and Ventra Launch AI-Powered Revenue Platform

Transforming Healthcare Finance: CitiusTech and Ventra Launch AI-Powered Rev...

 India
4
Coforge Records Strong Growth Amid Strategic Expansion

Coforge Records Strong Growth Amid Strategic Expansion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026