Sun Pharma Gains Green Light for Semaglutide Injection in India

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has been granted approval by the national drug regulator to market a generic version of the semaglutide injection for chronic weight management.

The approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) allows Sun Pharma to manufacture and market the glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist, which is designed for chronic weight management in adults when combined with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

Named Noveltreat, this product, launching post-patent expiry, underscores Sun Pharma's commitment to combating growing obesity and diabetes challenges in India with evidence-based, globally-standardized therapies.

