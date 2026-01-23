Sun Pharma Gains Green Light for Semaglutide Injection in India
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has received DCGI approval for a generic version of semaglutide injection, branded as Noveltreat, for chronic weight management in adults. The company plans its release after the patent expiration, marking a significant contribution to the management of obesity and diabetes in India.
- Country:
- India
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has been granted approval by the national drug regulator to market a generic version of the semaglutide injection for chronic weight management.
The approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) allows Sun Pharma to manufacture and market the glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist, which is designed for chronic weight management in adults when combined with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.
Named Noveltreat, this product, launching post-patent expiry, underscores Sun Pharma's commitment to combating growing obesity and diabetes challenges in India with evidence-based, globally-standardized therapies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Semaglutide
- Sun Pharma
- Noveltreat
- DCGI
- weight management
- India
- Obesity
- Diabetes
- GLP-1
- patent expiry
ALSO READ
Gati Drives: Revolutionizing India's Motor Industry with SSPM Technology
Boehringer Ingelheim & Alivira Partner to Transform Pet Healthcare in India
Suzlon Rises to the Top: Leading India's Renewable Charge
TECNO Spark Go3: The Everyday Smartphone for India
iNvent Expands with India's Largest Apple Experiential Store in Delhi