Game-Changing Knee Replacement: Conquering Arthritis Pain
A 64-year-old retired bank professional experienced life-changing benefits from a minimally invasive sub-vastus total knee replacement surgery. This modern technique preserves muscle structure and allows faster recovery, offering a promising solution for those struggling with arthritis. The surgery significantly improved his mobility, independence, and quality of life.
Arthritis-related knee pain can subtly invade daily life, often going unnoticed until it severely limits mobility. Such was the journey of a 64-year-old retired bank professional, whose regular activities became burdensome due to unrelenting discomfort. Conventional treatments provided limited relief, prompting a recommendation for total knee replacement surgery.
Responding to common fears about surgery, a minimally invasive sub-vastus total knee replacement was proposed. Unlike traditional methods that involve cutting the quadriceps muscle, this approach preserves muscle integrity, allowing for quicker and less painful recovery, as articulated by Dr. Arun V of Sai Multispeciality Hospital.
The patient transitioned smoothly into post-surgical recovery, beginning assisted walking on day one and achieving independence by day five. Within weeks, full mobility and confidence were restored, demonstrating the effectiveness of this innovative procedure in transforming both physical health and quality of life.
