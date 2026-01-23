Game-Changing Knee Replacement: Conquering Arthritis Pain

Arthritis-related knee pain can subtly invade daily life, often going unnoticed until it severely limits mobility. Such was the journey of a 64-year-old retired bank professional, whose regular activities became burdensome due to unrelenting discomfort. Conventional treatments provided limited relief, prompting a recommendation for total knee replacement surgery.

Responding to common fears about surgery, a minimally invasive sub-vastus total knee replacement was proposed. Unlike traditional methods that involve cutting the quadriceps muscle, this approach preserves muscle integrity, allowing for quicker and less painful recovery, as articulated by Dr. Arun V of Sai Multispeciality Hospital.

The patient transitioned smoothly into post-surgical recovery, beginning assisted walking on day one and achieving independence by day five. Within weeks, full mobility and confidence were restored, demonstrating the effectiveness of this innovative procedure in transforming both physical health and quality of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)