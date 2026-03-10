Left Menu

Odisha's Rural Areas Face Drinking Water Crisis: Urgent Solutions Needed

Odisha legislators from various parties raised concerns over the lack of safe drinking water in rural areas, highlighting health issues linked to contamination. The state government assured progress on mega water supply projects, with some nearing completion, and called for MLAs' support in expediting solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-03-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 18:49 IST
In a rare show of unity, Odisha legislators have voiced deep concerns over the acute shortage of safe drinking water plaguing the state's rural communities.

Highlighting health issues, such as rising cancer and kidney ailments linked to contaminated water, lawmakers urged immediate action to remedy the dire situation.

The government has initiated several mega projects to address the crisis, with promises of completion by 2027, but urged collaboration from all parties for prompt resolution.

