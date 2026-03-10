Odisha's Rural Areas Face Drinking Water Crisis: Urgent Solutions Needed

In a rare show of unity, Odisha legislators have voiced deep concerns over the acute shortage of safe drinking water plaguing the state's rural communities.

Highlighting health issues, such as rising cancer and kidney ailments linked to contaminated water, lawmakers urged immediate action to remedy the dire situation.

The government has initiated several mega projects to address the crisis, with promises of completion by 2027, but urged collaboration from all parties for prompt resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)