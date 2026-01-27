CHE and Pharmacy Council Unite to Streamline Quality of Pharmacy Education

South Africa’s higher education and health regulation landscape took a significant step forward as the Council on Higher Education (CHE) and the South African Pharmacy Council (SAPC) formally signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) aimed at strengthening the quality, relevance, and oversight of pharmacy education and training nationwide.

The agreement formalises cooperation between the two statutory bodies, recognising their complementary mandates: the CHE as the national quality council for higher education, and the SAPC as the professional regulator for pharmacy education, training, and practice under the Pharmacy Act, 53 of 1974.

By committing to structured collaboration, the CHE and SAPC aim to create a more coherent and efficient quality assurance system, reducing duplication in accreditation and review processes while easing the regulatory burden on universities offering pharmacy programmes—without compromising professional or academic standards.

“This agreement represents an important step in strengthening collaboration between the CHE and statutory professional bodies,” said Dr Whitfield Green, Chief Executive Officer of the CHE. “By working closely with the South African Pharmacy Council, we aim to enhance alignment, reduce duplication, and ensure that pharmacy qualifications meet both national academic standards and the needs of professional practice and society.”

Stronger Alignment, Better Outcomes

Under the MoA, the two councils will work together to ensure that pharmacy graduates are equipped with the knowledge, skills, competencies, ethical grounding, and professional values required to serve South Africa’s healthcare system effectively.

Vincent Tlala, Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the SAPC, said the agreement strengthens public trust in the profession.“The Memorandum of Agreement affirms our shared commitment to safeguarding the quality and integrity of pharmacy education and training in South Africa. Through structured collaboration with the CHE, we will continue to ensure that pharmacy graduates are competent, ethical, and well prepared to contribute meaningfully to patient-centred pharmaceutical care.”

What the Agreement Covers

Key areas of collaboration include:

Aligned accreditation and review of pharmacy programmes and qualifications

Joint development and review of standards through Communities of Practice

Coordinated national and targeted quality reviews of pharmacy qualifications

Information sharing and joint responses to quality concerns

Collaborative research, conferences, and knowledge-sharing platforms

Joint communication protocols and public communiqués on matters of mutual interest

To support implementation, the MoA establishes a joint steering committee, along with agreed protocols for engagement, information exchange, and conflict resolution.

A Five-Year Commitment to the Profession

The agreement underscores the shared responsibility of the CHE, SAPC, and higher education institutions to produce pharmacy professionals who are competent, ethical, socially responsive, and capable of meeting the evolving healthcare needs of South Africans.

The MoA will remain in effect for five years, with regular reviews built in to ensure its continued relevance and impact in a changing education and health environment.