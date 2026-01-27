Global Health Developments: From Drugmakers in China to Strikes in the US

This week, the global health landscape experiences significant developments. UK-based pharmaceutical giants AstraZeneca and GSK are making strides in international relations by accompanying Prime Minister Keir Starmer on a critical trip to China, aimed at strengthening ties with Beijing amidst strained US relations.

In the financial market, Spire Healthcare's shares surged by 20%, spurred by potential buyout discussions with firms like Bridgepoint and Triton, reflecting shifting dynamics within the private hospital group sector. Meanwhile, Ethiopia declares an end to its Marburg virus outbreak, marking a pivotal public health milestone in the region.

Corporate health news sees upheavals as companies like Roche and Merck advance their drug technologies, while AI accelerates trial processes. In social media, Meta, TikTok, and YouTube face legal scrutiny over youth addiction accusations. The legal outcomes could influence the tech industry's future defense strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)