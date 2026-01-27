Judge Strikes Back: ICE Chief to Face Contempt Hearing

The chief federal judge in Minnesota, Patrick J. Schiltz, has ordered Todd Lyons, the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), to appear in court. This decision followed the Trump administration's failure to hold hearings for detained immigrants as ordered. Judge Schiltz described ICE's actions as an extraordinary violation of court orders.

In his order, dated Monday, Schiltz tasked ICE with its ongoing mismanagement of bond hearings for detained immigrants. The judge expressed his frustration, noting that despite assurances from ICE, the agency continues to neglect its obligations, leading to a string of legal violations. This comes amidst increased immigration crackdowns following President Trump's directive.

Judge Schiltz's announcement follows recent fatalities linked to immigration enforcement officers, intensifying scrutiny on ICE's practices. Schiltz emphasized that despite previous attempts at resolution, a strong judicial intervention was now necessary to uphold the court's authority and ensure compliance with its mandates.