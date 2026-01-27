Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Six Missing After Boat Sinks in Brahmaputra

A machine-operated country boat sank in the Brahmaputra river in Assam, leaving six people, including four children, missing. The accident occurred while the boat was en route to Borghul char from Rahampur. Twenty-two people were on board, with most rescued by a nearby boat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barpeta | Updated: 27-01-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 19:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck in Assam's Barpeta district when a machine-operated country boat sunk in the Brahmaputra river, resulting in six individuals going missing. Officials confirmed that among the missing are four children.

The mishap occurred as the boat, carrying 22 people, was traveling from Rahampur to Borghul char. According to Barpeta Revenue Circle Field Officer Jyotirmoy Choudhury, the vessel encountered a whirlpool causing it to capsize.

Rescue efforts are ongoing as nearby boats managed to save most of the passengers, but the fate of the missing remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

