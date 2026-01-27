Left Menu

Contaminated Water Crisis in Indore: The Bhagirathpura Outbreak

An outbreak of vomiting and diarrhea in Bhagirathpura, Indore, has led to 16 deaths, potentially linked to contaminated drinking water. The situation, under judicial review, involves multiple fatalities and claims of incomplete investigations. Contamination by E. coli was found in local water sources, prompting ongoing legal and governmental actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 27-01-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 20:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dire public health incident, the Madhya Pradesh government has informed the MP High Court that an outbreak of vomiting and diarrhea in Indore's Bhagirathpura area could be related to contaminated drinking water, resulting in 16 deaths. The situation has sparked legal scrutiny, with claims of inadequate governmental investigation.

The outbreak, detected in late December, has allegedly claimed up to 28 lives according to local sources. An audit by medical experts linked most of these cases to water contamination. As proceedings continue, the high court has expressed its reservations about the state's findings, including skepticism over the term 'verbal autopsy' used in the official report.

The local water supply, compromised by a leak allowing sewage contamination, has tested positive for E. coli bacteria, affecting the health of hundreds. With many now discharged from hospitals, the state government faces pressing legal and scientific challenges amid ongoing efforts to address the water safety issue in Bhagirathpura.

(With inputs from agencies.)

