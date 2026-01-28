Maharashtra Leads with First Menopause Clinics in India

Maharashtra has pioneered the launch of India's first dedicated menopause clinics, marking a significant advancement in women's healthcare. These clinics, available across government hospitals and urban facilities, are designed to meet the diverse health needs of women navigating menopause.

Offering a wide range of services, the clinics provide expert medical consultations, mental health counselling, and screening for critical health issues like bone density and heart health. This initiative, spearheaded by Minister of State for Health Meghna Bordikar, was launched on Makar Sankranti, January 14.

The state government aims to set a precedent with these clinics, emphasizing that menopause is a natural phase that requires ample support. Women have positively received the program, expressing their gratitude for receiving focused healthcare that respects their dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)