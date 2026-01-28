Nipah Virus Surveillance Intensifies Across Asia Amid Outbreak Concerns

India has ramped up surveillance of Nipah virus infections following the detection of two cases in West Bengal, as stated by the health ministry. Swift action across Southeast Asia includes heightened scrutiny of air travelers, particularly following Thailand's new airport measures and Malaysia's reinforced port preparedness.

In response to misinformation surrounding the outbreak, the Indian health ministry clarified in a statement that only two infections have been confirmed. Authorities are actively tracing 196 contacts linked to these cases, none of whom have tested positive or shown symptoms thus far.

Globally, nations are taking preventive measures. Thailand has specified designated parking areas at airports for flights from affected regions, mandating health declarations upon arrival. The World Health Organization, recognizing Nipah's fatality rate between 40% and 75%, ranks it as a potential epidemic threat, noting the absence of both a preventative vaccine and a definitive cure.