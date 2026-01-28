Left Menu

Nipah Virus Surveillance Intensifies Across Asia Amid Outbreak Concerns

India is actively monitoring Nipah virus cases following two infections in West Bengal. As nations like Thailand and Malaysia bolster screening measures, the Indian health ministry cautions against spreading misinformation, confirming only two cases. The WHO considers Nipah a top epidemic threat due to its high fatality rate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 13:11 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 13:11 IST
Nipah Virus Surveillance Intensifies Across Asia Amid Outbreak Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India has ramped up surveillance of Nipah virus infections following the detection of two cases in West Bengal, as stated by the health ministry. Swift action across Southeast Asia includes heightened scrutiny of air travelers, particularly following Thailand's new airport measures and Malaysia's reinforced port preparedness.

In response to misinformation surrounding the outbreak, the Indian health ministry clarified in a statement that only two infections have been confirmed. Authorities are actively tracing 196 contacts linked to these cases, none of whom have tested positive or shown symptoms thus far.

Globally, nations are taking preventive measures. Thailand has specified designated parking areas at airports for flights from affected regions, mandating health declarations upon arrival. The World Health Organization, recognizing Nipah's fatality rate between 40% and 75%, ranks it as a potential epidemic threat, noting the absence of both a preventative vaccine and a definitive cure.

TRENDING

1
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
2
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Tackling Climate Change and Air Pollution Together Is Korea’s Smartest Bet

Why safe water and sanitation remain out of reach despite a decade of global action

Strong Laws, Uneven Results: How Czech Cities Shape the Real Business Environment

Services Power Indonesia’s Economy, but Barriers Still Limit Jobs, Exports, and Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026