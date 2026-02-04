Left Menu

Bridging The Gap: Combating Late Cancer Diagnoses Through Awareness and Access

Despite advancements in diagnostics and treatments, cervical and lung cancers in India are often diagnosed in advanced stages. Leading oncologists stress the need for improved awareness, routine screening, and access to care. Addressing social stigma, improving vaccination coverage, and innovative care models remain essential to improving cancer outcomes.

In India, despite advancements in the medical field, cervical and lung cancers remain major health concerns due to late-stage diagnoses. On World Cancer Day, oncologists from leading Kolkata hospitals highlighted a lack of awareness and screening as primary culprits in the high incidence of late-stage cancer detection.

Dr. Arunava Roy of Manipal Hospital emphasized the necessity of integrating screening into routine healthcare to combat cervical cancer. He pinpointed low HPV vaccination coverage and social barriers as significant hurdles, advocating for community-based initiatives to increase public participation in preventive measures.

Similarly, lung cancer misdiagnoses, often confused with common infections, underscore the critical role of public awareness. Oncologists argue for culturally sensitive outreach programs. Additionally, advancements such as tele-oncology and mobile screening units promise to close care gaps, particularly in rural areas.

