Activists Plan Renewed Flotilla Campaign to Gaza

Activists are planning another attempt to send a flotilla to Gaza, expecting more than twice the number of boats and participants compared to last year's intercepted effort by Israel. The organizers aim to highlight the plight of Gaza's residents under blockade, emphasizing their commitment to justice and global solidarity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 21:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a renewed effort to bring attention to the plight of Gaza residents, activists are planning another flotilla campaign this year. Last year's attempt was intercepted by Israeli forces, but organizers are determined to try again with twice the number of boats and up to 1,000 medics, aiming to raise global awareness.

The previous Global Sumud Flotilla was halted by Israel in October, leading to the detention of Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and over 450 others. This year, the organizers gathered in Johannesburg at the Nelson Mandela Foundation, expressing hopes of mobilizing a larger international community to support their cause.

Israeli officials have labeled these missions as publicity stunts, maintaining that they do not restrict supplies to Gaza. However, the activists insist on highlighting the ongoing humanitarian crisis, with most of Gaza's population living under dire conditions. They argue that even unsuccessful attempts serve to demonstrate solidarity with the people of Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

