Tragedy and Protests: Medical Negligence Claims at Kolkata Hospital

The unfortunate deaths of two young children at the state-run Dr BC Roy PG Institute of Paediatric Sciences in Kolkata have ignited protests from grieving relatives, who accuse the hospital of medical negligence.

The tragedy began when a one-and-a-half-year-old baby from New Town was initially discharged on Saturday with Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) despite a worsening fever, according to the family.

When the child's condition deteriorated again, hospital admission was reportedly refused, leading to his death while still on the premises. A similar fate befell a seven-year-old child from Rajarhat, adding fuel to the families' accusations against the hospital. Protests erupted, but were eventually diffused by local police. Meanwhile, the hospital's principal asserted that their staff had adhered to established treatment protocols.

