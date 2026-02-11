AI-Driven Revolution: Transforming India's Education Landscape

Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, recently led a crucial roundtable at IIT Delhi, focusing on integrating Artificial Intelligence in education. The event gathered founders of cutting-edge Indian edtech startups, policymakers, and academic leaders to strategize on AI's role in transforming the educational landscape in line with the National Education Policy 2020.

Minister Pradhan emphasized the potential of technology as a tool for empowerment and inclusion. He addressed the importance of AI in advancing the vision for 'Viksit Bharat 2047,' stressing the move from access expansion to outcome improvement in education. The roundtable highlighted AI-enabled solutions in K-12 education, test prep, upskilling, language learning, and beyond.

The conversation served as a prelude to the upcoming India AI Impact Summit, focusing on responsible AI adoption. Insights from the roundtable will inform dialogues about sustainable AI integration across sectors. The summit will feature prominent global tech leaders and will delve into AI's strategic influence on India's education system.

(With inputs from agencies.)