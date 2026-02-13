Left Menu

Inflation Eases Amid AI Disruption Fears: Mixed Signals for U.S. Markets

U.S. stock futures rebounded after mild inflation data suggested a potential Federal Reserve rate cut, despite robust jobs reports hinting at prolonged tight policy. AI disruption concerns affected multiple sectors, while the 'Magnificent Seven' companies saw AI capex as a significant focus amid demands for substantial earnings growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:48 IST
Inflation Eases Amid AI Disruption Fears: Mixed Signals for U.S. Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock futures pared their early losses on Friday following softer-than-anticipated inflation data, potentially paving the way for a Federal Reserve rate cut, despite strong jobs statistics suggesting a lengthy period of tight monetary policy.

The Consumer Price Index saw a modest increase of 2.4% annually, below the expected 2.5%, according to a Labor Department report. This report arrives shortly after a more vigorous employment report indicated possible steady interest rates from the Federal Reserve.

Meanwhile, fears of AI disruption cast shadows over sectors such as software and trucking, propelling the three main indexes towards their most significant weekly decline since November. In contrast, the tech industry saw some optimism as Applied Materials' shares surged following favorable projections, alongside peers Lam Research and KLA.

TRENDING

1
Assam CM Unveils Major Development Projects in Bodoland

Assam CM Unveils Major Development Projects in Bodoland

 India
2
Trump's Tariff Tactics: Easing Economic Strain?

Trump's Tariff Tactics: Easing Economic Strain?

 Global
3
US Completes Transfer of Islamic State Prisoners to Iraq Amid Repatriation Talks

US Completes Transfer of Islamic State Prisoners to Iraq Amid Repatriation T...

 Global
4
Congress Celebrates Sweeping Victory in Telangana Municipal Elections

Congress Celebrates Sweeping Victory in Telangana Municipal Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026