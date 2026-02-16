Left Menu

Mani Shankar Aiyar Sparks Controversy with Praise for Kerala's LDF Government

Former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar's admiration for Kerala's Left Democratic Front governance has ignited controversy, especially with Congress distancing itself from his predictions of their victory. His remarks, seen as personal opinions, conflict with his wish for a UDF win, raising political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 21:22 IST
Mani Shankar Aiyar Sparks Controversy with Praise for Kerala's LDF Government
Senior CPI-M leader and former Kerala Former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior CPI-M leader and former Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac affirmed that former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar remains captivated by Kerala's LDF-led government's achievements, praising its governance model. Isaac highlighted Aiyar's longstanding admiration for the state's decentralization efforts while acknowledging his continued alignment with the Congress.

Earlier today, Aiyar, a Congress leader, prognosticated an electoral victory for the ruling Left Democratic Front in Kerala's forthcoming assembly elections, despite his personal hopes for a United Democratic Front triumph. Expressing his perspectives to ANI, Aiyar candidly stated, "As a Congressman, I want the UDF to come to power. As a Gandhian, I'm telling the truth that after the brilliant achievements of the Pinarayi government, the Left government is bound to come to power."

His assertions have stirred controversy, with Congress disassociating itself from his opinions, emphasizing that Aiyar's views are not indicative of the party's stance. Congress General Secretary Venugopal clarified, "His statement that the Pinarayi government will continue in Kerala is a personal opinion. It is not the party's view. Mani Shankar Aiyar is not currently in the Congress party," he informed reporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

