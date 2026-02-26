Left Menu

Cindy McCain Steps Down from UN World Food Programme

Cindy McCain is resigning from her position as the head of the United Nations World Food Programme due to health concerns. She stated that she is not well enough to fulfill the job's demands.

Cindy McCain announced on Thursday her decision to resign as the head of the United Nations World Food Programme.

The resignation comes in light of ongoing health issues that have prevented her from fulfilling the demands of the role.

McCain acknowledged that her health has not reached a level that allows her to perform her duties effectively.

