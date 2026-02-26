Cindy McCain Steps Down from UN World Food Programme
Cindy McCain is resigning from her position as the head of the United Nations World Food Programme due to health concerns. She stated that she is not well enough to fulfill the job's demands.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 18:42 IST
- Country:
- United States
Cindy McCain announced on Thursday her decision to resign as the head of the United Nations World Food Programme.
The resignation comes in light of ongoing health issues that have prevented her from fulfilling the demands of the role.
McCain acknowledged that her health has not reached a level that allows her to perform her duties effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cindy McCain Steps Down as UN WFP Head Due to Health Concerns
Cindy McCain Steps Down Amid Health Concerns: A Leadership Shift at WFP
Louvre Leadership Change Amid Jewel Heist Fallout
Pakistan's Imran Khan Seeks Urgent Eye Treatment Amid Health Concerns
Kim Jong Un Reelected: Party Affirms Nuclear Ambitions Amid Leadership Changes