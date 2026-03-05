Left Menu

South Africa Pursues Local Manufacturing of HIV Prevention Drug

South Africa is advocating for local production of Gilead Sciences’ HIV prevention drug lenacapavir. Collaborating with international partners, the government aims to identify a local manufacturer capable of meeting quality standards. This initiative could boost access, addressing the region's ongoing struggle with HIV and enhancing local pharmaceutical capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 11:32 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 11:32 IST
South Africa Pursues Local Manufacturing of HIV Prevention Drug
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Africa is pushing for domestic production of Gilead Sciences' long-acting HIV prevention drug, lenacapavir. The government is collaborating with international partners like Unitaid and the United States Pharmacopoeia to find a local drugmaking partner that can produce the twice-yearly injection effectively and affordably. The move aims to tackle the country's significant HIV challenges.

If successful, it would mark the seventh voluntary licensing deal by Gilead, aimed at improving access to life-saving medication in a region heavily impacted by HIV/AIDS. The pharmaceutical company has already issued licenses to generic manufacturers in India, Egypt, and Pakistan for distribution across 120 low- and middle-income countries, including South Africa.

With 8 million individuals affected, South Africa leads globally in HIV cases. Currently, lenacapavir is available through aid initiatives, but demand might surpass supply until local manufacturing begins. A local licensing agreement is seen as crucial to extending drug access within Africa and potentially to more middle-income countries like Brazil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lukoil's International Gamble: A Cautionary Tale of Sanctions and Strategic Missteps

Lukoil's International Gamble: A Cautionary Tale of Sanctions and Strategic ...

 Global
2
Holi Crackdown: Delhi Police Issues 4,929 Challans in Traffic Drive

Holi Crackdown: Delhi Police Issues 4,929 Challans in Traffic Drive

 India
3
Energy Markets Rattle Europe Post-Middle East Tensions

Energy Markets Rattle Europe Post-Middle East Tensions

 Global
4
Russian Drone Attack on Panama-Flagged Vessel Near Ukraine's Chornomorsk

Russian Drone Attack on Panama-Flagged Vessel Near Ukraine's Chornomorsk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026