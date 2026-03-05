South Africa Pursues Local Manufacturing of HIV Prevention Drug
South Africa is advocating for local production of Gilead Sciences’ HIV prevention drug lenacapavir. Collaborating with international partners, the government aims to identify a local manufacturer capable of meeting quality standards. This initiative could boost access, addressing the region's ongoing struggle with HIV and enhancing local pharmaceutical capacity.
South Africa is pushing for domestic production of Gilead Sciences' long-acting HIV prevention drug, lenacapavir. The government is collaborating with international partners like Unitaid and the United States Pharmacopoeia to find a local drugmaking partner that can produce the twice-yearly injection effectively and affordably. The move aims to tackle the country's significant HIV challenges.
If successful, it would mark the seventh voluntary licensing deal by Gilead, aimed at improving access to life-saving medication in a region heavily impacted by HIV/AIDS. The pharmaceutical company has already issued licenses to generic manufacturers in India, Egypt, and Pakistan for distribution across 120 low- and middle-income countries, including South Africa.
With 8 million individuals affected, South Africa leads globally in HIV cases. Currently, lenacapavir is available through aid initiatives, but demand might surpass supply until local manufacturing begins. A local licensing agreement is seen as crucial to extending drug access within Africa and potentially to more middle-income countries like Brazil.
(With inputs from agencies.)
