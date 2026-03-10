Left Menu

Mizoram Fast-Tracks School Upgrades and Teacher Recruitment

The Mizoram government is expediting the operationalisation of upgraded schools for the new academic session. Of the previous government's 180 upgrades, 100 will be fully functional soon. Efforts are underway to address teacher shortages, with recruitment of regular and casual teachers progressing.

Aizawl | Updated: 10-03-2026 21:10 IST
The Mizoram government is making strides in operationalising upgraded schools for the upcoming academic year, according to School Education Minister Vanlalthlana's announcement on Tuesday. In a session in the assembly, he highlighted the government's commitment to fulfilling educational infrastructural needs.

Building on the previous MNF government's initiative, which upgraded 180 schools, the current ZPM administration has confirmed the enhancement of 100 institutions, including higher secondary, high, and elementary schools. Vanlalthlana assured that logistical and administrative processes are being finalised to ensure these schools open on schedule.

The minister also addressed the critical shortage of teachers. Steps are being taken to fill vacant positions in primary and middle schools, with approvals sought for primary education and recruitment plans for middle school teachers already underway. He reported that the appointment of casual teachers for Science and Mathematics is in progress, alongside approvals for hiring 57 regular educators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

