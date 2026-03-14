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Global Health Innovations and Challenges: Key Updates

Recent developments in health include China's approval of a brain-computer interface device, increased legal abortions in Poland, AI in US healthcare billing controversies, and a cyberattack on Stryker. GSK's RSV vaccine sees expanded US approval, while Viatris settles a legal claim over Henrietta Lacks' cells, and Ultragenyx reports gene therapy success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 10:29 IST
Global Health Innovations and Challenges: Key Updates
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In a landmark move, China's drug regulator has approved the commercial sale of a brain-computer interface medical device, marking the first such approval worldwide. Aimed at restoring hand-movement ability, the device is crafted by Borui Kang Medical Technology of Shanghai.

Meanwhile, in Europe, the Council of Europe reports a significant change in Poland's abortion landscape. Legal abortions have doubled in 2024, and complaints over medical refusals have ceased, following a 2021 near-total abortion ban by a previous government.

In the United States, the tug-of-war between healthcare systems and insurers intensifies. With AI-driven disputes over payer-versus-provider charges, both sides vie for control. As AI becomes more entrenched in the healthcare sector, industry experts remain uncertain about the future winners in this ongoing battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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