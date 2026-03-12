Cyberattack Hits Major US Medical Equipment Company Stryker

In a significant cyber breach, Stryker, a major player in the medical equipment industry, announced its global networks were disrupted on Wednesday. The company, however, ruled out ransomware or malware involvement.

The cyber assault saw the logo of Handala, an Iranian-linked hacking group, appear on Stryker's login pages, pushing the firm to quickly assess the damage.

Stryker, headquartered in Michigan, boasts a revenue exceeding USD 25 billion with 56,000 employees globally. Their statement highlighted the attack's containment, maintaining operations with vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)