Left Menu

Cyberattack Hits Major US Medical Equipment Company Stryker

Stryker, a leading US medical equipment firm, reported a cyberattack disrupting its global networks. The company, suspecting neither ransomware nor malware, is assessing potential impacts. The hacking group Handala's logo appeared on login pages. Stryker, a Michigan-based company with significant global presence, is actively responding to the breach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portage | Updated: 12-03-2026 00:24 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 00:24 IST
Cyberattack Hits Major US Medical Equipment Company Stryker
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant cyber breach, Stryker, a major player in the medical equipment industry, announced its global networks were disrupted on Wednesday. The company, however, ruled out ransomware or malware involvement.

The cyber assault saw the logo of Handala, an Iranian-linked hacking group, appear on Stryker's login pages, pushing the firm to quickly assess the damage.

Stryker, headquartered in Michigan, boasts a revenue exceeding USD 25 billion with 56,000 employees globally. Their statement highlighted the attack's containment, maintaining operations with vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026