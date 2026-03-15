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Amit Shah Boosts Assam's Healthcare Landscape with Rs 2,092 Crore Projects

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for health projects worth Rs 2,092 crore in Assam, including a new medical college and various cancer centers. Shah will also address the BJP youth wing during his two-day visit to the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 15-03-2026 09:35 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 09:35 IST
Amit Shah Boosts Assam's Healthcare Landscape with Rs 2,092 Crore Projects
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will oversee the inauguration and establishment of healthcare projects in Assam, amounting to Rs 2,092 crore, on Sunday. His itinerary includes addressing the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) convention.

Arriving on Saturday evening, Shah's two-day visit marks his fourth trip to the northeastern state in four months. He conducted meetings with senior BJP officials, such as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, focusing on election matters.

Key developments include the inauguration of the Rs 675-crore Pragjyotishpur Medical College and Hospital and the launch of cancer centers at Golaghat and Tinsukia, each costing Rs 135 crore. Additional projects include super-speciality hospitals in Diphu, Jorhat, and Barpeta, as well as the Swasthya Bhawan and Abhayapuri District Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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