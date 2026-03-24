Health System Shows Across-the-Board Gains as More Kiwis Access Faster Care

New Zealand’s public health system is showing measurable improvement across all five Government health targets, with the latest quarterly data indicating more patients are receiving care sooner—even as hospitals face mounting pressure.

Health Minister Simeon Brown said the October to December 2025 results demonstrate “tangible progress” in improving access, timeliness, and outcomes across the system.

“Across every target, more New Zealanders received care sooner during the quarter, despite sustained pressure on hospitals and services,” Brown said.

Key Performance Gains Across All Targets

The latest figures show consistent year-on-year improvements across critical healthcare indicators:

Emergency Department Wait Times: 74.2% of patients were admitted, discharged, or transferred within six hours, up from 72.1%

First Specialist Assessments: 62.2% of patients were seen within four months, compared to 60.6%

Elective Treatment Wait Times: 64.5% of patients received treatment within four months, up from 59.2%

Cancer Treatment Timeliness: 87.0% of patients began treatment within 31 days of decision-to-treat, up from 85.9%

Childhood Immunisation Rates:82.9% of children were fully immunised at 24 months, a significant rise from 77.0%

These improvements come amid ongoing operational challenges, including high emergency department demand, disruption to planned care, and a measles outbreak.

Higher Volumes of Care Delivered

Beyond improved performance metrics, the health system also delivered substantially more care overall, reflecting increased capacity and throughput:

First Specialist Assessments: 179,816 (up from 167,917)

Elective Treatments Completed: 51,513 (up from 46,841)

First Cancer Treatments Delivered: 4,824 (up from 4,546)

Children Fully Immunised (24 months): 12,127 (up from 11,462)

These increases highlight the system’s ability to expand service delivery while improving efficiency.

Rising Demand Puts System Under Pressure

Emergency departments continued to experience growing demand:

ED Attendances: 340,967 cases during the quarter, up from 332,110 the previous year

Despite this surge, a higher proportion of patients were treated within the six-hour benchmark—a key indicator of system performance.

“Despite higher demand, more patients were seen within six hours, which is a strong result for both patients and staff,” Brown noted.

Progress Amid Persistent Challenges

Health officials acknowledged that improvements were achieved under difficult conditions, including:

Ongoing workforce and capacity pressures

Increased acute demand in emergency departments

Public health disruptions such as the measles outbreak

Backlogs affecting planned care and appointments

The results suggest that system-wide efforts to improve efficiency and prioritise patient outcomes are beginning to show impact.

Focus Remains on Sustained Improvement

While welcoming the progress, the Government has emphasised that further work is needed to meet long-term healthcare goals.

“We remain focused on fixing the basics and lifting performance across the healthcare system,” Brown said.

The Minister also acknowledged the contribution of frontline healthcare workers, crediting their efforts for sustaining improvements under pressure.

“The dedication of doctors, nurses, allied health professionals, and support staff continues to make a real difference for patients across the country.”

Outlook: Building a More Responsive Health System

The latest data provides an early indication that targeted reforms and performance monitoring may be helping to stabilise and improve service delivery. However, with demand continuing to rise, maintaining momentum will be critical.

Healthcare analysts will be watching future quarters closely to assess whether these gains can be sustained—and whether they translate into long-term improvements in patient outcomes and system resilience.