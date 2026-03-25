Fake Dentist Nabbed After 14 Years of Illegal Practice
A man was arrested for posing as a dentist in Neredmet for 14 years. Despite only completing an Intermediate course, he illegally ran a dental clinic without a BDS degree, endangering public health. Authorities arrested him following an inspection based on reliable information regarding his unlicensed practice.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:20 IST
- Country:
- India
A 46-year-old man has been arrested for impersonating a dentist and operating an unlicensed dental clinic in Neredmet, police reported on Wednesday.
The accused, who only completed an Intermediate course, managed the illegal operation for 14 years, lacking the necessary BDS degree.
An inspection on March 24, prompted by reliable information, confirmed the clinic's unlicensed status, leading to his arrest for endangering public health.
(With inputs from agencies.)