Fake Dentist Nabbed After 14 Years of Illegal Practice

A 46-year-old man has been arrested for impersonating a dentist and operating an unlicensed dental clinic in Neredmet, police reported on Wednesday.

The accused, who only completed an Intermediate course, managed the illegal operation for 14 years, lacking the necessary BDS degree.

An inspection on March 24, prompted by reliable information, confirmed the clinic's unlicensed status, leading to his arrest for endangering public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)