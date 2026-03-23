Cricket's Global Expansion: A New Era Unfolds

India continues to serve as the "anchor market" for cricket, but the sport's reach is becoming "incontrovertibly" global, ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta noted. Applauding the fearless display by Associate countries during the T20 World Cup, Gupta emphasized their contribution to the sport's global growth.

India's victory in the recent tournament, featuring 20 teams including debutants like Italy and the USA, highlighted the nation's prominent role but also underscored the potential of emerging teams. Gupta mentioned Nepal and Zimbabwe's spirited performances as indications of cricket's expanding footprint across different nations.

In addition to this, Gupta stressed the notable rise of women's cricket, especially after India's win in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, which unlocks new markets and cements the sport's future. According to Gupta, balancing all formats—Test, ODI, and T20—is crucial for maintaining cricket's timeless appeal while ensuring contemporary relevance.

(With inputs from agencies.)