Kerala SHRC Demands Probe into Major Hospital Fire Incident

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has urged a comprehensive investigation into the recent fire at the surgical ICU unit of a government medical college hospital, which allegedly led to the deaths of five patients.

The SHRC, led by Chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas, has directed the Health Department's Additional Chief Secretary to ensure a detailed and transparent probe into all facets of the fire incident. This includes examining the circumstances leading to the fire, evacuation measures for the patients, and specifics on the cause of death of the five individuals.

The inquiry is to involve statements from medical personnel, hospital attendants, and relatives of the deceased, alongside analyzing hospital records and forensic reports. The Commission has also asked for parent authorities to report on whether any complaints have been filed by the victims' kin, and if such have resulted in FIRs. The SHRC will hold a session on May 8 to further discuss the findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)