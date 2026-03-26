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Delhi Police Challenges Bail Plea of Sukesh Chandrasekhar's Wife in High-Profile Case

Delhi Police opposed Leena Maria Paul's bail, citing trial delays attributed to accused parties, arguing her role in an organized crime syndicate. Her prolonged custody and pending bail pleas since 2024 contrast with co-accused receiving bail. The hearing is set for March 28 for rebuttal arguments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 18:34 IST
Delhi Police Challenges Bail Plea of Sukesh Chandrasekhar's Wife in High-Profile Case
Delhi High Court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Delhi Police on Thursday challenged the bail application of Leena Maria Paul, wife of Sukesh Chandrasekhar, in a high-profile case alleging her involvement as a co-leader in an organized crime syndicate. The prosecution argued that the delays in the trial are primarily due to the repeated adjournments requested by the accused.

Senior advocate Sanjay Jain, representing the police, highlighted that Chandrasekhar, during the COVID-19 pandemic, managed to secure a jail ward for himself. Paul, along with other accused, faces charges under the MCOCA related to extortion and money laundering involving Rs 200 crore. Multiple FIRs have been filed against her.

Paul's defense team, arguing for bail, emphasized her lengthy custody of over three years and the disparity with co-accused individuals, some of whom have been granted bail. They pointed to a provision under the PMLA for women, urging relaxation of bail conditions. However, the Enforcement Directorate opposed such leniency due to her conduct during the period in question.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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