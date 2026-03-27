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Rising Lung Cancer in Non-Smokers Spurs Call for National Screening

Gujarat BJP MP Babubhai Jesangbhai Desai has raised concerns in the Rajya Sabha about the increasing cases of lung cancer among non-smokers. This trend, attributed to worsening air quality, challenges traditional beliefs. Desai urged the government to implement a national screening program for early detection and address air pollution issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 13:04 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 13:04 IST
Rising Lung Cancer in Non-Smokers Spurs Call for National Screening
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In a session of the Rajya Sabha, Gujarat BJP MP Babubhai Jesangbhai Desai sounded the alarm over a rising health crisis: lung cancer in non-smokers. He attributed this alarming trend to deteriorating air quality, urging the government to initiate a comprehensive national screening program for early detection.

Desai highlighted research from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, which shows that nearly 40 percent of the 100,000 annual lung cancer cases occur in non-smokers. This reflects a significant shift in the disease's characteristics, challenging long-standing perceptions.

The MP identified air pollution, particularly PM 2.5 particulate matter, as a primary culprit. He warned that rapid urbanization, industrial growth, and increased vehicular traffic are leading to poor air quality and a serious public health threat. Desai urged for enhanced public awareness and better healthcare infrastructure to combat this challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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