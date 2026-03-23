Delhi's Struggle Against Vehicular Air Pollution: PAC Exposes Systemic Deficiencies
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) report exposes significant systemic issues in Delhi's battle against vehicular air pollution. It highlights deficiencies in air quality monitoring, public transport, enforcement of emission norms, and cleaner mobility policies. Urgent corrective actions are recommended for enhanced effectiveness and better integration of existing policies and resources.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 18:32 IST
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- India
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Delhi has unveiled a series of systemic shortcomings in the fight against vehicular air pollution in the city.
In its third report, the committee detailed issues with air quality monitoring, public transport, and enforcement of emission standards, urging immediate corrective measures.
A key highlight was the significant shortage in the city's bus fleet, with only 6,750 buses available against the required 11,000, leading to poor connectivity and enforcement challenges in the transport sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)