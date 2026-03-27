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Gang Rivalry Claims Life of Notorious Rowdy-Sheeter

Arif, a 46-year-old rowdy-sheeter, was allegedly murdered near an overbridge by a group of assailants. The incident happened around 4 am when a car rammed his motorcycle, causing him to fall. The attackers then killed him with lethal weapons, and police suspect gang rivalry as the motive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 27-03-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 15:07 IST
Gang Rivalry Claims Life of Notorious Rowdy-Sheeter
  • Country:
  • India

A notorious rowdy-sheeter was brutally murdered near an overbridge in a suspected gang rivalry incident on Friday morning. Arif, also known as Tablet Arif, was traveling when assailants in a car attacked him.

The attack took place around 4 am on the Thokkottu flyover in Ullal, where Arif's motorcycle was hit by a car, causing him to fall. The group of attackers then assaulted him with lethal weapons, leading to his immediate death.

Police identified Arif as a listed rowdy-sheeter under Mangaluru South police station with multiple criminal cases, including murder. Officers suspect the motive was gang rivalry, and a case has been registered as investigations continue.

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