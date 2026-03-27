Gang Rivalry Claims Life of Notorious Rowdy-Sheeter

A notorious rowdy-sheeter was brutally murdered near an overbridge in a suspected gang rivalry incident on Friday morning. Arif, also known as Tablet Arif, was traveling when assailants in a car attacked him.

The attack took place around 4 am on the Thokkottu flyover in Ullal, where Arif's motorcycle was hit by a car, causing him to fall. The group of attackers then assaulted him with lethal weapons, leading to his immediate death.

Police identified Arif as a listed rowdy-sheeter under Mangaluru South police station with multiple criminal cases, including murder. Officers suspect the motive was gang rivalry, and a case has been registered as investigations continue.