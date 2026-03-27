Gang Rivalry Claims Life of Notorious Rowdy-Sheeter
Arif, a 46-year-old rowdy-sheeter, was allegedly murdered near an overbridge by a group of assailants. The incident happened around 4 am when a car rammed his motorcycle, causing him to fall. The attackers then killed him with lethal weapons, and police suspect gang rivalry as the motive.
- Country:
- India
A notorious rowdy-sheeter was brutally murdered near an overbridge in a suspected gang rivalry incident on Friday morning. Arif, also known as Tablet Arif, was traveling when assailants in a car attacked him.
The attack took place around 4 am on the Thokkottu flyover in Ullal, where Arif's motorcycle was hit by a car, causing him to fall. The group of attackers then assaulted him with lethal weapons, leading to his immediate death.
Police identified Arif as a listed rowdy-sheeter under Mangaluru South police station with multiple criminal cases, including murder. Officers suspect the motive was gang rivalry, and a case has been registered as investigations continue.
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- Tablet Arif
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- assailants
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- gang
- rivalry
- criminal cases
- Mangaluru
- investigation