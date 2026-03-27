Maharashtra: Emerging Global Hub for Integrated Healthcare
Maharashtra is poised to become a global leader in integrated healthcare, with plans to strengthen medical education, infrastructure, and research. The government's commitment includes establishing public health institutions, expanding medical seats, and becoming a hub for active pharmaceutical ingredients production, all aligned with the 'Viksit Maharashtra 2047' vision.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra is set to become a global leader in integrated healthcare, as the state's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, underscores the government's commitment to enhancing the healthcare sector.
In a speech at the Pulse 2026 summit, Fadnavis highlighted the role of healthcare as a key driver of social welfare and economic growth in the 'Viksit Maharashtra 2047' vision. Plans include the establishment of an Indian Institute of Public Health in Nagpur to strengthen policy and public health systems.
The state aims to expand medical education and infrastructure, with targets to increase medical seats and produce pharmaceutical ingredients locally, said Maharashtra Minister for Medical Education, Hasan Mushrif. These efforts are designed to ensure accessible and high-quality healthcare for all citizens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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