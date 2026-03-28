Building 'Delhi 2.0': Youth Innovation at the Forefront

In a call to action for the nation's young minds, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta urged innovators to contribute to building 'Delhi 2.0', during her address at the 'India Innovates 2026 -- World's Biggest Hackathon'.

Gupta attended the event at Bharat Mandapam, highlighting the participation of over 5,000 young innovators, who were chosen from more than one crore applicants, marking a significant step in shaping the future of India's digital landscape.

The hackathon emphasizes integrating youthful insights into governance, aiming for efficient public services that foster transparency and inclusivity. Gupta noted that these innovators are set to pave the way for strengthened democracy and improved urban living.

(With inputs from agencies.)