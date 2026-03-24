Bomb Threat Disrupts Delhi Legislative Assembly

In a dramatic turn of events, a bomb threat disrupted proceedings at the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Tuesday morning. The threat, communicated via email, arrived just hours before Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's scheduled budget presentation.

Both the assembly and Speaker Vijender Gupta received alarming emails at 7:28 am and 7:49 am, respectively, prompting a swift response from security forces. 'We have heightened security arrangements in and around the premises,' a police source informed.

Officials are conducting thorough anti-sabotage checks, while an investigation has been launched to trace the origin of the emails. The threat mentioned several high-profile dignitaries, complicating the scenario as security agencies intensify their probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)