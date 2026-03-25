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Andhra Pradesh Governor Summons Sixth Legislative Assembly Session

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer has called for the sixth session of the Legislative Assembly to begin on March 28. The session will be held at the Assembly Hall in Velagapudi, Amaravati. However, the specific agenda for this session remains undisclosed by the authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:36 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:36 IST
Andhra Pradesh Governor Summons Sixth Legislative Assembly Session
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In an official move, Governor of Andhra Pradesh S Abdul Nazeer has summoned the state's Legislative Assembly for its sixth session. Scheduled for March 28, legislators are set to gather at the Assembly Hall in Velagapudi, Amaravati, marking another chapter in the TDP-led coalition's governance.

The Governor's directive came in light of Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Indian Constitution, through which he commands the legislative proceedings. This maneuver sees Governor Nazeer reinforcing his constitutional role in ensuring the smooth conduct of legislative functions.

Despite the official announcement, the exact agenda behind convening this session has yet to be clarified, leaving stakeholders speculating on possible discussions and deliberations set to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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