Gujarat legislative assembly passes Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, 2026.
PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 24-03-2026 22:57 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 22:57 IST
- Country:
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Gujarat legislative assembly passes Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, 2026.
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