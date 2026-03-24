Dr Jitendra Singh Launches World’s First Clinical Trial Integrating Ayurveda with TB Treatment

In a landmark move that could redefine global tuberculosis (TB) care, India has announced the world’s first-ever clinical study to scientifically evaluate Ayurveda as an adjunct to standard Anti-Tuberculosis Treatment (ATT), marking a historic convergence of modern biotechnology and traditional medicine.

Unveiled on World Tuberculosis Day, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh described the initiative as a “whole-of-science and whole-of-government approach” aimed at delivering holistic, patient-centric TB care.

First-of-its-Kind Global Study Blends Ayurveda with Modern Medicine

The study, a collaboration between the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and the Ministry of Ayush, will:

Enrol 1,250 newly diagnosed TB patients

Be conducted across eight premier institutions in India

Evaluate Ayurveda as a supportive therapy alongside standard TB drugs

Key Focus Areas:

Nutritional recovery and weight gain

Disease progression and treatment outcomes

Quality of life improvements

Safety and tolerability of integrative therapy

This is the first global attempt to validate traditional medicine through rigorous clinical science in TB care.

India’s TB Burden Declining, But Challenges Persist

India, which accounts for ~25% of the global TB burden, has made notable progress:

TB incidence reduced to 187 cases per 100,000 population (2024)

21% decline since 2015

The progress is attributed to strengthened efforts under the National TB Elimination Programme, including:

Early diagnosis and universal drug susceptibility testing

Digital adherence technologies

Patient-centric treatment approaches

However, significant challenges remain:

Drug-resistant TB

Treatment-related toxicity

Undernutrition and immune suppression

Long-term lung damage even after cure

Beyond Cure: Focus on Recovery, Nutrition and Immunity

Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasised that TB treatment must go beyond eliminating infection:

“Even after cure, many patients suffer from weakness, weight loss, and reduced quality of life.”

The study aims to explore how Ayurveda can:

Improve nutrition and immunity

Support post-treatment recovery

Address host-directed therapy gaps

Advanced Science Meets Traditional Knowledge

The trial will deploy cutting-edge scientific tools to evaluate outcomes:

DEXA and MRI scans for body composition

Immune profiling and metabolomics

Single-cell RNA sequencing

Researchers will also study TB-associated cachexia (wasting) as an immune-metabolic condition, providing deeper insights into disease recovery.

DBT’s Expanding Role in TB Research

The Department of Biotechnology has been at the forefront of TB innovation:

RePORT India Programme: 4,500+ TB patients and 5,000+ household contacts enrolled Contributed to WHO policy guidelines, including nutrition

Indian TB Genomic Surveillance (InTGS): 32,000+ TB strains sequenced Supports drug discovery and resistance tracking

Data-driven initiatives for diagnostics, vaccines, and surveillance

Addressing TB in a Broader Health Context

The Minister highlighted the interconnected nature of diseases, noting:

TB and diabetes have a reciprocal relationship

Co-existing conditions complicate treatment outcomes

This underscores the need for integrated and multidisciplinary healthcare approaches.

National and Societal Effort Needed to Eliminate TB

Dr. Jitendra Singh stressed that TB elimination cannot rely solely on the government:

Requires community participation and awareness

Urgent need to remove stigma, which delays diagnosis

Importance of nutrition, lifestyle support, and social engagement

Leadership and Institutional Collaboration

The programme builds on a 2022 MoU between DBT and the Ministry of Ayush and brings together leading institutions and experts, including:

CCRAS (Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences)

BRIC-National Institute of Immunology (NII)

Senior scientists and researchers nationwide

Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav (Ayush) said the initiative reflects a shift toward comprehensive healthcare beyond infection control.

Strategic Significance

Key Takeaways:

First global clinical trial integrating Ayurveda with TB treatment

1,250 patients to be studied across India

Combines biotechnology, genomics, and traditional medicine

Focus on holistic recovery, not just cure

Positions India as a leader in integrative healthcare innovation

Toward a TB-Free India with Integrated Innovation

The initiative represents a new frontier in global health—where traditional knowledge systems are validated through modern science.

Dr. Jitendra Singh concluded that innovation, integration, and collective responsibility will be key to achieving India’s goal of a TB-free nation, while offering a globally replicable model for holistic disease management.