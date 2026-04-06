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Tragic Demise of Young Doctor Sparks Investigation

A resident doctor, Dr. Mandar Dabhade, aged 27, allegedly committed suicide in his accommodation in Beed's Ambajogai. The police have initiated a probe into potential factors such as work-related stress and personal issues. The case has been registered as an accidental death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 06-04-2026 19:39 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 19:39 IST
Tragic Demise of Young Doctor Sparks Investigation
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  • India

A young doctor pursuing his postgraduate studies in dermatology at Swami Ramanand Teerth Rural Government Medical College and Hospital, Beed, has allegedly ended his life. The incident occurred in the Rohidasnagar area of Ambajogai.

The deceased, Dr. Mandar Dabhade, 27, was found hanged in his rented accommodation, as confirmed by local authorities. The police have carried out a panchnama of the room and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Authorities have registered the case as an accidental death and launched a thorough investigation focusing on potential causes such as work-related stress and personal issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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