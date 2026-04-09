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Indore Toddler's Fishy Encounter: Emergency Surgery Saves the Day

A toddler from Indore experienced a medical crisis when a fish jumped into his throat. Doctors at MYH performed emergency surgery to remove the fish, saving the boy's life. This incident highlights the risks of small objects, including fish, becoming lodged in children's narrow airways.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 09-04-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 13:50 IST
Indore Toddler's Fishy Encounter: Emergency Surgery Saves the Day
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In an unexpected turn of events, an Indore family's routine aquarium cleaning led to a medical emergency when a fish jumped into a toddler's throat. The incident, which occurred on April 3, necessitated a swift response from medical professionals.

Upon the boy's arrival at the Government Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital, doctors were faced with the challenge of a nearly three-inch fish lodged in his throat. The head of the hospital's ENT department, Dr. Yamini Gupta, reported that the fish was strongly flapping and causing injury, resulting in anxiety and breathing difficulties for the child.

A dedicated six-member surgical team successfully extracted the fish in a complex half-hour operation. After a few days of careful monitoring, the child was discharged and is reportedly healthy. Dr. Gupta noted the rarity of such cases, emphasizing the potential dangers of objects getting stuck in young children's throats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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