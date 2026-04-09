Indore Toddler's Fishy Encounter: Emergency Surgery Saves the Day

In an unexpected turn of events, an Indore family's routine aquarium cleaning led to a medical emergency when a fish jumped into a toddler's throat. The incident, which occurred on April 3, necessitated a swift response from medical professionals.

Upon the boy's arrival at the Government Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital, doctors were faced with the challenge of a nearly three-inch fish lodged in his throat. The head of the hospital's ENT department, Dr. Yamini Gupta, reported that the fish was strongly flapping and causing injury, resulting in anxiety and breathing difficulties for the child.

A dedicated six-member surgical team successfully extracted the fish in a complex half-hour operation. After a few days of careful monitoring, the child was discharged and is reportedly healthy. Dr. Gupta noted the rarity of such cases, emphasizing the potential dangers of objects getting stuck in young children's throats.

(With inputs from agencies.)