Lebanon's Health Crisis: A Looming Disaster Due to Supply Shortages
Lebanon's hospitals are on the brink of running out of life-saving trauma medical kits within days, amid a massive surge in casualties following large-scale Israeli strikes. With medical supplies dwindling, hospitals may struggle to treat war-related injuries, raising fears of further loss of life.
Lebanon's hospitals face an urgent crisis as they grapple with a severe shortage of trauma medical kits critical for treating war injuries. The World Health Organization warned that supplies could be entirely depleted within days.
This announcement follows a day of intense Israeli strikes that left over 250 dead and more than 1,000 injured, exacerbating already stretched medical resources. Dr. Abdinasir Abubakar, WHO's representative in Lebanon, expressed grave concerns about the ability of hospitals to cope with another mass casualty event.
In addition to trauma kits, the supply of medicines for chronic diseases is also under threat due to disrupted supply chains and escalating costs. To mitigate the crisis, efforts are underway to redistribute medical resources between hospitals, though the health system remains overstretched.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
European Lobby Urges Glass Import Duty Exemption Amidst War-Induced Shortage
Lebanon's Hospitals Face Critical Shortage Amid Escalating Conflict
Reliance's Fuel Sales Cap Amidst Shortages: An Economic Challenge
Estrogen Patch Demand Surge Sparks Nationwide Shortages
Bangladesh's Farmers Grapple with Diesel Shortages Amid Iran Conflict