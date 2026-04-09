Lebanon's Health Crisis: A Looming Disaster Due to Supply Shortages

Lebanon's hospitals face an urgent crisis as they grapple with a severe shortage of trauma medical kits critical for treating war injuries. The World Health Organization warned that supplies could be entirely depleted within days.

This announcement follows a day of intense Israeli strikes that left over 250 dead and more than 1,000 injured, exacerbating already stretched medical resources. Dr. Abdinasir Abubakar, WHO's representative in Lebanon, expressed grave concerns about the ability of hospitals to cope with another mass casualty event.

In addition to trauma kits, the supply of medicines for chronic diseases is also under threat due to disrupted supply chains and escalating costs. To mitigate the crisis, efforts are underway to redistribute medical resources between hospitals, though the health system remains overstretched.

(With inputs from agencies.)