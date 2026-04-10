Chhattisgarh's Healthcare Renaissance: A Blueprint for Future Growth

In a stride towards enhancing healthcare, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reported substantial progress in the state's health sector over the past two years.

Speaking at the All India Health Sciences Vice Chancellors' Meet 2026, Sai outlined infrastructure expansions, including the construction of five medical colleges and other facilities.

The Chief Minister commended the Ayushman Bharat Yojana for providing significant relief to underprivileged families. Sai emphasized the government's commitment to fostering healthy lifestyles, highlighting ongoing initiatives and plans for Ayurvedic AIIMS establishments.