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Revolutionizing Lung Disease Diagnosis: The HP-SAQE Breakthrough

A Jaipur-based pulmonologist has developed HP-SAQE, a tool with over 90% accuracy for diagnosing Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis. This lung condition, prevalent in South Asia, leads to fibrosis. The tool uses a questionnaire to assess environmental exposure and is significant for early, accurate diagnosis, published in 'Thorax'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 12-04-2026 17:36 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 17:36 IST
Revolutionizing Lung Disease Diagnosis: The HP-SAQE Breakthrough
  • Country:
  • India

A groundbreaking tool for diagnosing Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis (HP), developed by a Jaipur-based pulmonologist, is making waves in the medical community. The HP-SAQE (South Asian Questionnaire for Environmental exposure) promises over 90% accuracy and is featured in the reputable international journal, Thorax.

HP is a significant cause of Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD), characterized by scarring of the lungs, and is notably prevalent in South Asian countries like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan. Diagnosing this condition has historically been challenging, as its symptoms—persistent cough, breathlessness, fatigue, and weight loss—often mimic other respiratory diseases.

Dr. Sheetu Singh's innovative tool leverages a questionnaire focusing on environmental exposures to simplify diagnosis. This region-specific approach evaluates patient exposure to triggers such as birds, dust, and damp conditions. Patients scoring nine or above have a high likelihood of HP, facilitating early and accurate diagnosis, vital for effective management and treatment of the disease.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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