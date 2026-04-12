Rijiju Urges Swift Implementation of Women's Reservation Act

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju urged Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to support the implementation of the Women's Reservation Act by 2029, emphasizing that any delay is a denial of justice to millions of women.

Responding to Kharge's concerns about the act's hurried implementation for political gain, Rijiju reiterated that the move is about fulfilling promises to India's women rather than political maneuvering. He called on political parties to transcend differences and focus on empowering 'Nari Shakti'.

With the Women's Reservation Act being amended for 2029 implementation, Rijiju highlighted ongoing dialogues with leaders across parties and called for action to ensure rightful representation for women before the deadline, arguing that postponement only prolongs injustice.