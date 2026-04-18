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Tragic End Sparks Outcry Over Alleged Misuse of Arishtam

A tribal man's death allegedly linked to 'arishtam' laced with intoxicants has sparked protests and police action in India. The incident exposes concerns over the misuse of traditional Ayurvedic tonics as intoxicants, with locals demanding strict action against unauthorized sales that endanger community health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 18-04-2026 14:18 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 14:18 IST
Tragic End Sparks Outcry Over Alleged Misuse of Arishtam
  • Country:
  • India

A tribal man has died allegedly after consuming 'arishtam' purportedly spiked with intoxicants, leading to protests and police intervention. Officials confirmed that 38-year-old Prasad from the Kallumottankunnu tribal hamlet succumbed while receiving medical care in Kozhikode.

Authorities suspect excessive alcohol combined with 'arishtam', a fermented Ayurvedic tonic, caused fatal complications. Local complaints suggest the concoction, marketed as medicinal, was often misused, especially by tribal communities. Residents from nearby areas reportedly frequented the outlet, ignoring official dry days.

Following public outcry, police shuttered Sree Vinayaka Pharmaceuticals, accused of unauthorized sales without professional oversight. Investigations continue, with officials collecting consumer statements and planning laboratory tests on 'arishtam' samples.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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