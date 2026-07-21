The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has escalated with repeated assaults on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. State-owned company Naftogaz reported relentless attacks targeting their gas production facilities in the northeastern Kharkiv region over a span of three consecutive days.

Sunday's offensive led to a partial shutdown as essential equipment was halted, causing a notable dip in production volumes. Destruction continued with another facility sustaining damage on Monday morning, exacerbating operational challenges.

The strategic importance of Ukraine's energy resources has led to these repeated attacks, reflecting the increasing severity of the energy crisis amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions.