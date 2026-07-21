Kejriwal Meets Injured Students, Demands Transparency in Protest Aftermath

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal made a significant visit to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Tuesday. He was there to meet students injured during the Cockroach Janta Party's Parliament March, which protested against an alleged NEET-UG paper leak. Addressing the media, Kejriwal sharply criticized the central government, accusing it of executing a 'barbaric attack' on unarmed student protestors that left many injured. Emphasizing the gravity of the situation, he revealed that while several students have been discharged, one girl remains hospitalized, whose family he met to extend his support and prayers.

Kejriwal voiced his concerns about the illegal detention of students, stating that he would head to the Parliament Street Police Station to ascertain the number of FIRs registered and those detained unlawfully. Accompanied by party leaders, including MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi Assembly Leader of the Opposition Atishi, Kejriwal took to X (formerly Twitter) to update followers about AAP's reach to the Parliament Police complex, where they awaited a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). He urged authorities to publicize details of the FIRs and assured parents of their children's safety.

The backdrop of this tension includes Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's demand for a comprehensive parliamentary discussion on the alleged assault on students during their protest and the NEET examination paper leak crisis. Meanwhile, AAP Members of Parliament held a protest outside Makar Dwar in the Parliament complex against the NEET-UG leak and government's handling of the preceding protests. These events follow the Cockroach Janta Party's call for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and compensation for affected NEET aspirants, as protest activities continue amidst claims of police violence.