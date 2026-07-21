Kejriwal Meets Injured Students, Demands Transparency in Protest Aftermath

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visited RML Hospital to meet students injured during a protest over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak. He condemned the government's 'barbaric attack' and called for transparency regarding detained students. Leaders like Rahul Gandhi are demanding a detailed discussion in Parliament on the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 12:25 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 12:25 IST
Kejriwal Meets Injured Students, Demands Transparency in Protest Aftermath
Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal made a significant visit to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Tuesday. He was there to meet students injured during the Cockroach Janta Party's Parliament March, which protested against an alleged NEET-UG paper leak. Addressing the media, Kejriwal sharply criticized the central government, accusing it of executing a 'barbaric attack' on unarmed student protestors that left many injured. Emphasizing the gravity of the situation, he revealed that while several students have been discharged, one girl remains hospitalized, whose family he met to extend his support and prayers.

Kejriwal voiced his concerns about the illegal detention of students, stating that he would head to the Parliament Street Police Station to ascertain the number of FIRs registered and those detained unlawfully. Accompanied by party leaders, including MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi Assembly Leader of the Opposition Atishi, Kejriwal took to X (formerly Twitter) to update followers about AAP's reach to the Parliament Police complex, where they awaited a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). He urged authorities to publicize details of the FIRs and assured parents of their children's safety.

The backdrop of this tension includes Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's demand for a comprehensive parliamentary discussion on the alleged assault on students during their protest and the NEET examination paper leak crisis. Meanwhile, AAP Members of Parliament held a protest outside Makar Dwar in the Parliament complex against the NEET-UG leak and government's handling of the preceding protests. These events follow the Cockroach Janta Party's call for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and compensation for affected NEET aspirants, as protest activities continue amidst claims of police violence.

TRENDING

1
TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

India
2
TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

India
3
New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand
4
Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

South Korea

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Malaysia's MENTARI Mental Health Model Is Transforming Healthcare, Jobs and Communities

AfDB Report Warns Poverty and Food Insecurity Could Delay Africa's Sustainable Development Goals

From AI Hype to Public Trust: OECD Outlines Roadmap for Responsible Government Adoption

Why Asia-Pacific's Financial Markets Must Catch Up With Its Economic Rise to Drive Future Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026